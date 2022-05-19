Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 17,015 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 187.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,088 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,015 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SBUX. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 150.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,375,236 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $482,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629,721 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Starbucks by 86.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,239,631 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $577,984,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432,001 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in Starbucks by 180.5% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,639,175 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $180,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,795 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the third quarter valued at about $100,376,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Starbucks by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,805,690 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $445,151,000 after buying an additional 787,670 shares during the period. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 72,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 137,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,569,208.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on SBUX shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $115.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Starbucks from $91.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.96.

Shares of SBUX traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $71.17. The stock had a trading volume of 354,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,677,629. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $68.39 and a 12 month high of $126.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.33.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.55%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

