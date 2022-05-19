Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 17,344 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 65.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,046 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,344 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $6,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Lipe & Dalton raised its position in shares of Walmart by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 296 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. lifted its stake in Walmart by 331.2% during the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 401 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 344.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $2,139,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.78, for a total transaction of $1,308,444.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,426,790 shares of company stock worth $195,406,267. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT stock traded down $3.51 on Thursday, reaching $118.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 637,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,153,185. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.38. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.53 and a 1 year high of $160.77. The company has a market capitalization of $327.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Walmart’s payout ratio is currently 48.17%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas upgraded Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Walmart from $171.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.66.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

