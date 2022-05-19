Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 22,108 Shares of Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 108,556 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,108 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Premier Financial were worth $3,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PFC. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Premier Financial by 982.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 45,080 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Premier Financial by 14.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Premier Financial by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 13,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Premier Financial by 2.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 863,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,503,000 after purchasing an additional 23,669 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Premier Financial by 14.6% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 38,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 4,883 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFC stock traded down $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $25.52. 1,314 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,536. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $906.98 million, a P/E ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.86 and a 200 day moving average of $30.14. Premier Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $25.30 and a fifty-two week high of $34.00.

Premier Financial ( NASDAQ:PFC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. Premier Financial had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 35.53%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Premier Financial Corp. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. Premier Financial’s payout ratio is presently 39.74%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PFC. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Premier Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Premier Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

In related news, Director Donald P. Hileman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.67, for a total transaction of $25,670.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 82,038 shares in the company, valued at $2,105,915.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Premier Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services. It offers various demand, checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposits and certificates of deposit account registry service; and investment products. The company also provides residential and commercial real estate, commercial, construction, home improvement and home equity, and consumer loans.

