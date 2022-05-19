Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 58,246 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 264.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,294 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,246 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $7,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PCAR. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in PACCAR during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.56% of the company’s stock.

PCAR has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on PACCAR from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on PACCAR from $114.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price target on PACCAR from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PACCAR currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.25.

Shares of PACCAR stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $80.86. 22,250 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,769,209. The company has a market cap of $28.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.47. PACCAR Inc has a 1-year low of $77.96 and a 1-year high of $97.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.59.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 17.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.94%.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

