Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 46,966 Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 46,966 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,967,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,565,287 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $707,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305,683 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 16.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,058,585 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $594,014,000 after purchasing an additional 566,434 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 7.7% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,877,910 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $567,571,000 after buying an additional 277,420 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,708,563 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $541,344,000 after buying an additional 91,747 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,409,073 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $498,952,000 after acquiring an additional 454,902 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

ZBH has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $179.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $124.00 to $111.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.65.

Shares of NYSE ZBH traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $116.43. The company had a trading volume of 14,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,532,948. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.47 and a 12 month high of $169.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.90.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.20%.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 35,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.97, for a total transaction of $4,287,123.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

