Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 50,561 Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 50,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,399,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Comerica by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in Comerica by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 4,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Comerica by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Comerica by 0.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CMA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Comerica from $103.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comerica presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.95.

In related news, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.78, for a total value of $103,158.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Comerica stock traded down $2.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $72.95. The company had a trading volume of 45,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,787,821. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.44. The stock has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Comerica Incorporated has a 1-year low of $63.07 and a 1-year high of $102.09.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $700.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.36 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 33.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Comerica’s payout ratio is 37.52%.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

