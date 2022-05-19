Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 261.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,422 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,565 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHM. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,106,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,659,000 after buying an additional 1,135,730 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,316,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,596,000 after buying an additional 873,149 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4,151.3% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 287,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,135,000 after buying an additional 280,877 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $18,915,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $17,750,000.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $66.90. The stock had a trading volume of 12,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,260. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.03. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $64.57 and a one year high of $83.73.

