Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 535.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,557 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,815 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF worth $4,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 22,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,247,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 3,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 39,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Antonetti Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000.

NYSEARCA:IHI traded up $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $52.92. 125,781 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,517,912. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.49. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 52 week low of $50.33 and a 52 week high of $67.29.

