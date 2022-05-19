Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 287.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 185,880 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137,919 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of BorgWarner worth $8,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BWA. CWM LLC bought a new position in BorgWarner in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in BorgWarner by 1,962.0% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 104.1% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,401 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BWA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on BorgWarner from $53.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.70.

NYSE:BWA traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.92. 57,794 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,223,058. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.75 and a 200 day moving average of $42.29. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.85 and a 12 month high of $55.55.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.25. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. BorgWarner’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.20%.

In other BorgWarner news, EVP Felecia J. Pryor sold 6,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $250,485.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total value of $155,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,244,516.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

