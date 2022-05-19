Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $2.67 Million Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 101.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 12,528 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $2,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VT. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 640.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 66,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 57,258 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $333,137,000 after buying an additional 88,766 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 166,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,875,000 after purchasing an additional 64,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeworth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 4,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock traded up $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $89.05. The company had a trading volume of 79,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,954,244. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $86.64 and a 52-week high of $109.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.72.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

