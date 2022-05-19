Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 26,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,815,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,661,527 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $144,553,000 after purchasing an additional 214,608 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 41,843 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,481,000 after acquiring an additional 11,100 shares during the period. 93.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CHRW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $101.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $109.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.91.

In related news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 28,054 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total transaction of $3,086,781.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 54,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,998,835.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 3,747 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total transaction of $412,732.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,209,609. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CHRW stock traded down $1.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $101.56. The company had a trading volume of 42,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,284,626. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.94 and a 200 day moving average of $101.45. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.67 and a 12 month high of $112.15.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 47.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. Analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 31.07%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

