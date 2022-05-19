Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) Receives $20.83 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.83.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MCRB. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seres Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

NASDAQ MCRB traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $3.41. The stock had a trading volume of 14,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,290. The company has a market capitalization of $314.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 3.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.45. Seres Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.22 and a 1 year high of $25.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Seres Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MCRB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.05). Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 70.91% and a negative net margin of 61.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.39) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Seres Therapeutics will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCRB. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 90.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 77.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 627,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,975,000 after acquiring an additional 274,093 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 67.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 78,542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 31,576 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Seres Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $465,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 96.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 47,934 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 23,572 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing bacterial consortia that are designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, an oral microbiome therapeutic candidate that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

