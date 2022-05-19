ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Stock Holdings Decreased by EULAV Asset Management

EULAV Asset Management cut its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,802 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 8,509 shares during the period. ServiceNow comprises approximately 1.8% of EULAV Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $71,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Morgan Stanley grew its position in ServiceNow by 1.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,277,395 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,999,292,000 after purchasing an additional 86,441 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the third quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in ServiceNow by 5.7% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,394 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in ServiceNow by 7.9% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 33,410 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $20,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in ServiceNow by 5.2% during the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 14,308 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,903,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ServiceNow stock traded up $18.24 on Thursday, hitting $430.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,951,445. The firm has a market cap of $86.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 374.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $509.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $572.45. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $406.47 and a one year high of $707.60.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total value of $101,325.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,105,775. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.04, for a total transaction of $55,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,973.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,974 shares of company stock worth $10,561,473. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NOW. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $692.00 to $613.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet cut shares of ServiceNow from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $623.00 to $656.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $658.00.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

