SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) Short Interest Update

SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,070,000 shares, a growth of 19.9% from the April 15th total of 2,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NYSE:SFL traded down $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $10.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,103,979. SFL has a 12-month low of $6.67 and a 12-month high of $11.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.21.

Get SFL alerts:

SFL (NYSE:SFL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The shipping company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.11. SFL had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 32.31%. The firm had revenue of $152.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.71 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that SFL will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.01%. This is an increase from SFL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. SFL’s payout ratio is 56.74%.

SFL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on SFL in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DNB Markets downgraded SFL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on SFL from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet raised shares of SFL from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SFL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.67.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of SFL by 206.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,337,357 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,231,000 after buying an additional 901,063 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in SFL in the 3rd quarter valued at about $387,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SFL by 19.7% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,288 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of SFL by 25.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 54,134 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 10,846 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SFL in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. 29.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SFL Company Profile (Get Rating)

SFL Corporation Ltd., a maritime and offshore asset owning and chartering company, engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. The company is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, it operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industries, including oil, chemical, oil product, container, and car transportation, as well as dry bulk shipments and drilling rigs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SFL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SFL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.