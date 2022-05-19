Shane O. Starr Sells 3,135 Shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) Stock

Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Rating) VP Shane O. Starr sold 3,135 shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total value of $43,012.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,950 shares in the company, valued at $205,114. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:BGFV opened at $12.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.49. The stock has a market cap of $272.20 million, a PE ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 2.73. Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. has a 52 week low of $11.95 and a 52 week high of $47.65.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.04. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 7.95%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.20%. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BGFV. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods in the first quarter worth about $5,423,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 113.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 508,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,060,000 after acquiring an additional 270,178 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 238.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 289,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,960,000 after acquiring an additional 203,878 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,514,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 60.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 486,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,213,000 after buying an additional 183,882 shares during the period. 51.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BGFV has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on Big 5 Sporting Goods from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company's products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories. It also offers a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation.

