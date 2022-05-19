Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Price Target Lowered to $25.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $34.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group to $20.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Shoals Technologies Group to $15.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shoals Technologies Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHLS opened at $13.86 on Wednesday. Shoals Technologies Group has a 1-year low of $9.58 and a 1-year high of $37.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 277.20 and a beta of 2.75.

Shoals Technologies Group ( NASDAQ:SHLS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 1.10% and a negative return on equity of 43.41%. The company had revenue of $67.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.97 million. The business’s revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Philip A. Garton sold 100,000 shares of Shoals Technologies Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $2,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHLS. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 1,412.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 471,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,741,000 after buying an additional 440,430 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 663.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 48,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 42,284 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 196,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,490,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,422,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,617,000 after buying an additional 334,147 shares in the last quarter. 67.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

