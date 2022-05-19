Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) PT Lowered to $20.00

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Cowen to $20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “na” rating on the stock. Cowen’s price target suggests a potential upside of 44.30% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SHLS. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Shoals Technologies Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $34.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Shoals Technologies Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.92.

Shares of NASDAQ SHLS opened at $13.86 on Tuesday. Shoals Technologies Group has a 12-month low of $9.58 and a 12-month high of $37.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 277.20 and a beta of 2.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.95.

Shoals Technologies Group ( NASDAQ:SHLS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 1.10% and a negative return on equity of 43.41%. The business had revenue of $67.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.97 million. The firm’s revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Philip A. Garton sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $2,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHLS. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 228,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,700,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 19,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 196,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 67.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

