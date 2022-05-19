Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 38.92% and a net margin of 11.64%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. Shoe Carnival updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.95-$4.15 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCVL traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.51. 4,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 299,648. Shoe Carnival has a 1 year low of $25.80 and a 1 year high of $46.21. The company has a market cap of $746.79 million, a P/E ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a positive change from Shoe Carnival’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.65%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SCVL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Shoe Carnival in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shoe Carnival from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

In other news, Director Andrea R. Guthrie sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.40, for a total transaction of $40,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $777,024.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCVL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Shoe Carnival by 102.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 229,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,441,000 after purchasing an additional 116,121 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 131,468.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 115,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,376,000 after acquiring an additional 115,692 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,527,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,545,000 after acquiring an additional 97,942 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 593.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 76,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,006,000 after acquiring an additional 65,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shoe Carnival in the 4th quarter worth $2,516,000. 64.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 372 stores in 35 states and Puerto Rico under the Shoe Carnival banner; and 21 locations across the Southeast under the Shoe Station banner.

