Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.95-$4.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.38 billion-$1.42 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.42 billion.

NASDAQ SCVL traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.80. 10,021 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 299,648. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.94 and its 200-day moving average is $34.43. Shoe Carnival has a twelve month low of $25.80 and a twelve month high of $46.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $754.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.39.

Get Shoe Carnival alerts:

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 38.92% and a net margin of 11.64%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Shoe Carnival will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is a positive change from Shoe Carnival’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.65%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SCVL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shoe Carnival from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Shoe Carnival in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.00.

In related news, Director Andrea R. Guthrie sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.40, for a total transaction of $40,820.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,024.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 102.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 229,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,441,000 after acquiring an additional 116,121 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 131,468.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 115,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after acquiring an additional 115,692 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 6.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,527,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,545,000 after acquiring an additional 97,942 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 593.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 76,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after acquiring an additional 65,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Shoe Carnival in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,516,000. 64.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile (Get Rating)

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 372 stores in 35 states and Puerto Rico under the Shoe Carnival banner; and 21 locations across the Southeast under the Shoe Station banner.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Shoe Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoe Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.