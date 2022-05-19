Short Interest in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Decreases By 19.9%

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,210,000 shares, a drop of 19.9% from the April 15th total of 1,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 637,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in AXIS Capital by 93.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after buying an additional 11,569 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 1.4% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 21,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in AXIS Capital during the 1st quarter worth $290,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in AXIS Capital by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 22,313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 9,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in AXIS Capital by 9.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 348,526 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,075,000 after buying an additional 30,005 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXS opened at $56.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.96 and a 200 day moving average of $55.05. AXIS Capital has a 1-year low of $44.49 and a 1-year high of $61.39.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 12.09%. AXIS Capital’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AXIS Capital will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.92%.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

