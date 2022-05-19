Short Interest in Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVRW) Declines By 19.8%

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVRW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 49,000 shares, a decrease of 19.8% from the April 15th total of 61,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 235,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Clever Leaves stock. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVRW – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 520,739 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,664 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Clever Leaves were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Clever Leaves alerts:

Shares of CLVRW opened at $0.21 on Thursday. Clever Leaves has a 12-month low of $0.14 and a 12-month high of $2.63.

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc operates as a cannabis company. The company operates through two segments, Cannabinoid and Non-Cannabinoid. The Cannabinoid segment engages in the cultivation, extraction, manufacturing, commercialization, and distribution of cannabinoid products internationally. The Non-Cannabinoid segment is engaged in formulating, manufacturing, marketing, selling, distributing, and commercializing nutraceutical and other natural remedies, wellness products, detoxification products, and nutritional and dietary supplements for mass retailers, specialty and health retailers, and distributors in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clever Leaves Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clever Leaves and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.