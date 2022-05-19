Short Interest in Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) Increases By 20.7%

Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, an increase of 20.7% from the April 15th total of 952,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 916,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cognyte Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Cognyte Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cognyte Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Cognyte Software from $17.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Cognyte Software from $25.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.89.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cognyte Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Cognyte Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Cognyte Software during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Cognyte Software during the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Cognyte Software during the third quarter worth $110,000. 84.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CGNT opened at $7.15 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.08. Cognyte Software has a twelve month low of $5.96 and a twelve month high of $28.55.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 5th. The medical device company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.06). Cognyte Software had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a negative return on equity of 1.87%. The business had revenue of $125.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Cognyte Software’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cognyte Software will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company also offers network intelligence analytics, open source and threat intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

