Short Interest in Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDF) Decreases By 16.2%

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a decrease of 16.2% from the April 15th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.6 days.

Shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions stock opened at $120.68 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.84. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 12-month low of $111.00 and a 12-month high of $180.04.

Get Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions alerts:

Shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions are going to split on Thursday, June 16th. The 4-1 split was announced on Thursday, June 16th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, June 16th.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions manufactures and sells tires worldwide. The company offers tires for private use covering cars, racing, biking, motorcycles, scooters, and mopeds; and professional use, such as freight and people transport, agriculture, construction and industrial, mining and quarries, corporate fleets, tradesmen and professionals, civil and military operations, light rail, and aircraft.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.