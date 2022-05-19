Short Interest in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Expands By 25.7%

Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 547,200 shares, a growth of 25.7% from the April 15th total of 435,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 576,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Polianta Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Credicorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,306,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Credicorp by 74.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 912,782 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,264,000 after purchasing an additional 388,546 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Credicorp in the third quarter worth about $1,349,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Credicorp by 76.8% in the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 76,217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,298,000 after acquiring an additional 33,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in Credicorp in the third quarter worth about $1,695,000.

Shares of BAP stock traded down $0.64 on Thursday, reaching $131.45. 2,186 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 605,231. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $151.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.60. Credicorp has a 1-year low of $88.67 and a 1-year high of $182.11.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $3.9382 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. Credicorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.83%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BAP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Credicorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.00.

Credicorp Ltd., a financial service holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

