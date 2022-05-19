Short Interest in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) Rises By 25.7%

Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,590,000 shares, a growth of 25.7% from the April 15th total of 2,060,000 shares. Currently, 14.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 341,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.6 days.

CUTR opened at $52.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $944.68 million, a P/E ratio of -69.36 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.02 and its 200-day moving average is $45.25. Cutera has a 52-week low of $30.20 and a 52-week high of $74.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical device company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.75). The firm had revenue of $58.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.26 million. Cutera had a negative net margin of 5.31% and a negative return on equity of 24.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cutera will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David H. Mowry bought 996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.12 per share, with a total value of $49,919.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,604,763.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO David H. Mowry bought 2,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.81 per share, for a total transaction of $100,106.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CUTR. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Cutera by 592.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 533 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA increased its stake in shares of Cutera by 96.6% in the fourth quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 1,740 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cutera in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cutera in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Cutera in the first quarter worth $95,000.

Several research analysts recently commented on CUTR shares. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Cutera from $68.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Cutera from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Cutera from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.33.

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers Secret PRO, a device that utilizes fractional CO2 for skin resurfacing and radio frequency (RF) microneedling for deep dermal remodeling; truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; excel V+, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform; truSculpt iD, for the non-surgical body sculpting market; and Secret RF, a fractional RF microneedling system for tissue coagulation and hemostasis.

