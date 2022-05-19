Short Interest in Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) Rises By 21.1%

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a growth of 21.1% from the April 15th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

DWSN stock opened at $1.61 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.24. Dawson Geophysical has a fifty-two week low of $1.57 and a fifty-two week high of $3.00.

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. Dawson Geophysical had a negative return on equity of 37.69% and a negative net margin of 83.86%. The firm had revenue of $18.36 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arena Investors LP acquired a new position in Dawson Geophysical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,847,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Dawson Geophysical by 7.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 780,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 54,313 shares in the last quarter. Western Standard LLC acquired a new position in Dawson Geophysical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,008,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in Dawson Geophysical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in Dawson Geophysical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $295,000.

Dawson Geophysical Company provides onshore seismic data acquisition and processing services in the United States and Canada. The company acquires and processes 2-D, 3-D, and multi-component seismic data for its clients, including oil and gas companies, and independent oil and gas operators, as well as providers of multi-client data libraries.

