Short Interest in Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) Rises By 21.1%

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a growth of 21.1% from the April 15th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
DWSN stock opened at $1.61 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.24. Dawson Geophysical has a fifty-two week low of $1.57 and a fifty-two week high of $3.00.
Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. Dawson Geophysical had a negative return on equity of 37.69% and a negative net margin of 83.86%. The firm had revenue of $18.36 million for the quarter.
Dawson Geophysical Company Profile (Get Rating)
Dawson Geophysical Company provides onshore seismic data acquisition and processing services in the United States and Canada. The company acquires and processes 2-D, 3-D, and multi-component seismic data for its clients, including oil and gas companies, and independent oil and gas operators, as well as providers of multi-client data libraries.
