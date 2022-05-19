Short Interest in Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) Grows By 20.1%

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 838,200 shares, an increase of 20.1% from the April 15th total of 697,800 shares. Approximately 7.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 130,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.4 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EGRX. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,144 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Eagle Pharmaceuticals alerts:

EGRX has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

NASDAQ EGRX opened at $45.68 on Thursday. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $36.48 and a twelve month high of $58.25. The stock has a market cap of $580.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.64.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.85. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 14.56% and a return on equity of 18.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eagle Pharmaceuticals will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Eagle Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates to treat diseases of the central nervous system or metabolic critical care, and oncology in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.