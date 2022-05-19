Short Interest in EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT) Declines By 17.1%

EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,740,000 shares, a decline of 17.1% from the April 15th total of 2,100,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 403,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days. Approximately 10.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:ESMT traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.82. 2,545 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 320,235. EngageSmart has a twelve month low of $16.76 and a twelve month high of $38.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.01.

Get EngageSmart alerts:

EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $67.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.86 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that EngageSmart will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other EngageSmart news, insider Jonathan Cole Seltzer sold 8,334 shares of EngageSmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total transaction of $174,013.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,487.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in EngageSmart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $266,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in EngageSmart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $189,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in EngageSmart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,808,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in EngageSmart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,725,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in EngageSmart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,183,000. 93.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ESMT shares. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on EngageSmart from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of EngageSmart from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of EngageSmart from $28.00 to $30.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EngageSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of EngageSmart from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EngageSmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.05.

About EngageSmart (Get Rating)

EngageSmart, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service based customer engagement software and integrated payment solutions. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Solutions and SMB (small and medium sized business) Solutions. The company offers SimplePractice, an end-to-end practice management and electronic health record platform for health and wellness professionals to manage their practices; and InvoiceCloud, an electronic bill presentment and payment solution that helps government, utility, and financial services customers to digitize billing, client communications, and collections.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EngageSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EngageSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.