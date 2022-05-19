Short Interest in Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EUCR) Drops By 18.6%

Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EUCR – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a decrease of 18.6% from the April 15th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ EUCR opened at $9.88 on Thursday. Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $10.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.83.

Get Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition by 547.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares during the period. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition by 3.0% in the first quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 102,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $38,000. CNH Partners LLC increased its holdings in Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition by 5.5% in the third quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 85,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 4,453 shares during the period. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 71,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 5,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.48% of the company’s stock.

Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.