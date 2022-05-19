Short Interest in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC) Declines By 16.4%

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 589,200 shares, a drop of 16.4% from the April 15th total of 704,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,438,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ FTGC traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $29.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,011,306. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.30. First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund has a 52 week low of $22.35 and a 52 week high of $31.47.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 204.0% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 4.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,733,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,997,000 after buying an additional 509,609 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 12.2% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 127,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,075,000 after buying an additional 13,895 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 21.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 29,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 5,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 116.7% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 59,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 31,866 shares during the last quarter.

