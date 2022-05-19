Short Interest in International Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IMAQR) Decreases By 16.0%

International Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IMAQR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decrease of 16.0% from the April 15th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ IMAQR traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.08. 800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,544. International Media Acquisition has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $0.45.

