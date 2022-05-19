Short Interest in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Drops By 16.5%

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,240,000 shares, a drop of 16.5% from the April 15th total of 7,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,289,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of ICLN stock traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.97. 507,477 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,490,067. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $16.34 and a 12-month high of $25.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.66.

Get iShares Global Clean Energy ETF alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,113,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 11.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,318,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,693,000 after purchasing an additional 752,683 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 33,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 25.3% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 49,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 9,966 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 95,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.