Short Interest in Kakaku.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KKKUF) Expands By 27.3%

Kakaku.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KKKUF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 936,700 shares, an increase of 27.3% from the April 15th total of 735,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9,367.0 days.

KKKUF opened at $20.47 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.31. Kakaku.com has a fifty-two week low of $19.72 and a fifty-two week high of $35.09.

About Kakaku.com

Kakaku.com, Inc provides purchase support, restaurant review, and other services in Japan. The company operates kakaku.com, a purchasing support site that compare prices of products and services, such as computers, home appliances, internet service providers, insurance, food/beverages, and cosmetics.

