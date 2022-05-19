Short Interest in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Drops By 16.7%

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 433,100 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the April 15th total of 519,700 shares. Currently, 5.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 214,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Shares of NYSE:NBR traded up $2.05 on Thursday, hitting $136.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,304. Nabors Industries has a twelve month low of $65.58 and a twelve month high of $207.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $157.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.47.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($13.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($8.95) by ($4.93). The company had revenue of $568.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.32 million. Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 59.04% and a negative net margin of 29.01%. Equities research analysts predict that Nabors Industries will post -29.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Nabors Industries by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,932 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NBR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nabors Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Citigroup lowered shares of Nabors Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $175.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Nabors Industries from $132.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.25.

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

