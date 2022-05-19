Short Interest in O3 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:OIIIF) Drops By 14.7%

O3 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:OIIIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,100 shares, a decline of 14.7% from the April 15th total of 25,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of O3 Mining in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.25 target price for the company.

OIIIF stock opened at $1.56 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.71. O3 Mining has a 12 month low of $1.48 and a 12 month high of $2.28.

O3 Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious mineral deposits in Canada. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company's flagship properties include Marban Property, which covers 7,525 hectares located in Val-d'Or, Québec, Canada; and the Alpha property, which covers 7,754 hectares located in Val-d'Or, Québec.

