Short Interest in OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) Decreases By 16.1%

OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 270,100 shares, a decline of 16.1% from the April 15th total of 322,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 91,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ONCS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OncoSec Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of OncoSec Medical from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OncoSec Medical in a research note on Friday, May 13th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in OncoSec Medical by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 44,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 16,990 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of OncoSec Medical by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 262,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 17,467 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of OncoSec Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of OncoSec Medical by 86.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 49,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OncoSec Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.98% of the company’s stock.
OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.14). On average, equities analysts predict that OncoSec Medical will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a late-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on designing, developing, commercializing intra-tumoral DNA-based therapeutics to stimulate and augment anti-tumor immune responses for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is ImmunoPulse IL-12 that uses electroporation device to deliver a DNA-encoded interleukin-12 for reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.
