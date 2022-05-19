Short Interest in Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC) Decreases By 18.0%

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decline of 18.0% from the April 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

PBHC stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.34. 41 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,313. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $88.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.18. Pathfinder Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $14.12 and a fifty-two week high of $21.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. This is an increase from Pathfinder Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Pathfinder Bancorp’s payout ratio is 16.44%.

In related news, Director Adam C. Gagas purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.75 per share, with a total value of $26,625.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Ronald Tascarella sold 4,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total transaction of $87,788.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pathfinder Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Pathfinder Bancorp by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,468 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in Pathfinder Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $171,000. BHZ Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $350,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.22% of the company’s stock.

Pathfinder Bancorp Company Profile

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Pathfinder Bank that provides various banking and financial products and services primarily in Oswego and Onondaga Counties, New York. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, and demand and time deposits.

