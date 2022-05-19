Short Interest in Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Declines By 20.0%

Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the April 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PSMMY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Persimmon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Persimmon from GBX 3,250 ($40.06) to GBX 2,900 ($35.75) in a research report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Persimmon from GBX 3,580 ($44.13) to GBX 2,830 ($34.89) in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Persimmon from GBX 3,015 ($37.17) to GBX 2,650 ($32.67) in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,413.14.

Shares of PSMMY stock opened at $51.65 on Thursday. Persimmon has a one year low of $49.53 and a one year high of $95.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.57.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th were given a $3.2842 dividend. This represents a yield of 10.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th.

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand name; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

