Short Interest in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF) Grows By 20.5%

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, an increase of 20.5% from the April 15th total of 962,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,880,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,337,007. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI has a 52 week low of $9.77 and a 52 week high of $10.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.20.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI during the first quarter valued at $102,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI during the first quarter valued at $1,194,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI by 185.1% during the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 308,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP boosted its position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI by 127.0% during the first quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP now owns 7,671,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,109,000 after acquiring an additional 4,292,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Governors Lane LP boosted its position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI by 34.7% during the first quarter. Governors Lane LP now owns 581,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,875,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. 46.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

