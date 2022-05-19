Short Interest in TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) Grows By 27.5%

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 592,700 shares, a growth of 27.5% from the April 15th total of 464,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 376,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRTX. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in the first quarter worth $32,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TPG RE Finance Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 51.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares during the period. 71.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPG RE Finance Trust stock opened at $10.24 on Thursday. TPG RE Finance Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $14.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 322.10 and a current ratio of 322.11. The stock has a market cap of $790.38 million, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 28th. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.52%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TRTX shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut TPG RE Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $12.50 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in the United States. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the office, multifamily, life science, mixed-use, hospitality, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.

