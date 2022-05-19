Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) PT Lowered to €153.00 at UBS Group

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group from €168.00 ($175.00) to €153.00 ($159.38) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €185.00 ($192.71) to €175.00 ($182.29) in a report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €141.00 ($146.88) to €129.00 ($134.38) in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €150.00 ($156.25) to €175.00 ($182.29) in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $154.30.

Get Siemens Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

OTCMKTS:SIEGY opened at $58.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $99.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $57.86 and a 52 week high of $89.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.80.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.