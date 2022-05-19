Siemens Energy AG (OTCMKTS:SMEGF) Receives $22.60 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Siemens Energy AG (OTCMKTS:SMEGF – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.60.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SMEGF shares. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Siemens Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €22.00 ($22.92) price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Siemens Energy from €25.00 ($26.04) to €24.00 ($25.00) in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Siemens Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. HSBC lowered shares of Siemens Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Siemens Energy to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SMEGF opened at $17.57 on Monday. Siemens Energy has a twelve month low of $15.80 and a twelve month high of $33.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.26.

Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Gas and Power; and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, gas engines, instrumentation and controls, and electrical systems, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and transformers, air and gas-insulated switchgears, AC transmission systems, offshore windfarm grid connections, high voltage direct current transmission systems, high voltage substations, digital solutions and components, and other products.

