Sierra Wireless (SWIR) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ: SWIR) recently:

5/12/2022 – Sierra Wireless had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $20.00 to $22.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

5/12/2022 – Sierra Wireless had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $19.00 to $22.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/12/2022 – Sierra Wireless had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $24.00 to $27.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/12/2022 – Sierra Wireless had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $24.00 to $27.50.

4/27/2022 – Sierra Wireless was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Sierra Wireless, Inc. is a leading provider of wireless data communications products. The company delivers wireless PC Cards for portable computers, wireless adapters for PDA’s, OEM modules for embedded applications and rugged vehicle-mounted wireless systems. The company is the founding member of the WirelessReady Alliance, an alliance of industry-leading hardware, software and service companies committed to the delivery of complete and compelling wireless data solutions. “

4/19/2022 – Sierra Wireless is now covered by analysts at William Blair. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Sierra Wireless is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of SWIR opened at $21.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $814.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.06 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.92. Sierra Wireless, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.44 and a 52 week high of $21.55.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $149.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.58 million. Sierra Wireless had a negative return on equity of 8.87% and a negative net margin of 13.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sierra Wireless, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SWIR. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 492.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after purchasing an additional 297,700 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless in the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 117.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,373 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 31,553 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless in the 2nd quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,839 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. 63.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, IoT Solutions and Enterprise Solutions. The IoT Solutions segment offers cellular wireless IoT modules that provides original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with 5G, 4G LTE, third generation/second generation, low power wide area, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and global navigation satellite system connectivity; embedded broadband solutions, including industrial-grade modules, which offers speed, bandwidth, and network performance for connecting to 5G and 4G networks; and IoT connectivity services.

