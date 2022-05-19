Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Get Silvercrest Asset Management Group alerts:

Shares of SAMG stock opened at $19.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.31 million, a PE ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.69. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a 52-week low of $13.17 and a 52-week high of $22.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.08.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group ( NASDAQ:SAMG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $33.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.52 million. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 14.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Silvercrest Asset Management Group will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s payout ratio is currently 33.50%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 111.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,450 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 12,901 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,214 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 7,615 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,690 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares during the period. Long Path Partners Fund LP lifted its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Long Path Partners Fund LP now owns 370,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,577,000 after purchasing an additional 85,274 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the 1st quarter worth $1,380,000. 45.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercrest Asset Management Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercrest Asset Management Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.