Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPGGet Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $11.60-$11.75 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Simon Property Group stock traded down $2.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $111.52. 92,676 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,252,504. The business’s 50 day moving average is $126.38 and its 200 day moving average is $143.34. Simon Property Group has a 52 week low of $111.17 and a 52 week high of $171.12. The company has a market capitalization of $36.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPGGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($1.44). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.67% and a net margin of 43.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.48 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Simon Property Group will post 11.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 97.35%.

SPG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Simon Property Group from $190.00 to $173.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $140.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Simon Property Group from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $164.31.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPG. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the first quarter worth $107,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 56.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,402,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $574,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,556 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,243,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $426,681,000 after purchasing an additional 86,028 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 5.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,886,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $379,693,000 after purchasing an additional 152,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 14.1% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,339,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $307,748,000 after purchasing an additional 288,657 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

