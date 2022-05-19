Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $20.58

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $20.58 and last traded at $20.58, with a volume of 5114 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.01.

TSLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $24.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sixth Street Specialty Lending has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.38.

Get Sixth Street Specialty Lending alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending ( NYSE:TSLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $78.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.02 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 70.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.08%.

In other Sixth Street Specialty Lending news, Director Richard A. Higginbotham bought 2,000 shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.82 per share, for a total transaction of $45,640.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter worth about $778,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,021,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,901,000 after acquiring an additional 55,682 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 47,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 4,499 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

About Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX)

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.