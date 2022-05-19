Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Tuesday. OTR Global upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.78.

SKX opened at $37.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.00 and its 200-day moving average is $42.65. Skechers U.S.A. has a 1-year low of $33.50 and a 1-year high of $55.87.

Skechers U.S.A. ( NYSE:SKX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 12.94%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 85,083 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total value of $3,684,093.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael Greenberg purchased 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.20 per share, for a total transaction of $985,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 153,501 shares of company stock worth $6,646,593. Insiders own 24.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 6.8% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,757 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,820 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 40,338 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the fourth quarter worth about $338,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 33,451 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 10,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 87,354 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,791,000 after purchasing an additional 17,671 shares during the last quarter. 79.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands.

