Skycoin (SKY) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $140.00

Skycoin (SKY) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 18th. One Skycoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0962 or 0.00000330 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Skycoin has traded 17.3% higher against the dollar. Skycoin has a total market capitalization of $2.12 million and approximately $140.00 worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Skycoin alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003421 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 3,722.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.44 or 0.00655623 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001403 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.22 or 0.00473379 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54,549.74 or 1.86817875 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.71 or 0.00033259 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00009037 BTC.

About Skycoin

Skycoin was first traded on April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,000,000 coins. Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Skycoin is www.skycoin.com . The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Skycoin is medium.com/skycoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Skycoin is a cryptocurrency written from scratch in Golang. It does not use PoW nor PoS and relies instead on Obelisk, a network consensus algorithm, replaces both PoW and PoS with a web of trust. Skycoin is focused on core features, security, usability and simplifying Bitcoin instead of adding features as a marketing gimmick. Understanding the Skycoin Supply and Distribution here “

Buying and Selling Skycoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Skycoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Skycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Skycoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Skycoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.