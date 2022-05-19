SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SkyWater Technology is a pure play semiconductor foundry and is a supplier which specializes in custom technology development services, volume manufacturing and advanced packaging capabilities. SkyWater Technology is based in BLOOMINGTON, Minn. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SKYT. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of SkyWater Technology from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of SkyWater Technology from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of SkyWater Technology from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on SkyWater Technology in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.60.

NASDAQ SKYT opened at $5.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $209.10 million and a PE ratio of -3.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.17 and a 200-day moving average of $12.67. SkyWater Technology has a 52-week low of $4.73 and a 52-week high of $36.80.

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $38.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.10 million. SkyWater Technology had a negative net margin of 39.60% and a negative return on equity of 70.23%. As a group, analysts predict that SkyWater Technology will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Steve Manko sold 25,200 shares of SkyWater Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $258,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Sonderman sold 9,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.74, for a total value of $52,762.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,091,196.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,203 shares of company stock valued at $321,457 over the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of SkyWater Technology in the second quarter worth about $134,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in SkyWater Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in SkyWater Technology by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in SkyWater Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of SkyWater Technology by 3.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,263,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,374,000 after buying an additional 39,175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

About SkyWater Technology

SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor development and manufacturing services. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, power discrete, microelectromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.

