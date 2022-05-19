Smartshare (SSP) Market Cap Reaches $144,198.65

Smartshare (SSP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. Over the last seven days, Smartshare has traded down 3.7% against the dollar. One Smartshare coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Smartshare has a total market cap of $144,198.65 and $1,729.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Smartshare alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003319 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00050527 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00011627 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000763 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000018 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Smartshare Profile

Smartshare is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here . Smartshare’s official website is smartshare.vip/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Smartshare

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smartshare should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Smartshare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Smartshare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Smartshare and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.